It looks like the Man of Steel will now be the new lead in Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot.

Sources told Deadline that Henry Cavil is currently in talks to star as the remake’s leading man. The film, from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, was planned to be executive produced by Peter Davis, the film’s original producer, until his sudden death this past February. Highlander’s new reboot plot is still unknown at this time, but after eyeing Ryan Reynolds and Justin Lin to participate in the film, sources say that Cavil is almost a sure pick as the film gets ready to finally go into production.

While Cavil’s role in the film is still also unknown at this time, the opportunity to star in Highlander will once again put him at the helm of a potentially massive franchise. He is currently filming the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher and is set to return in the Enola Holmes sequel alongside Millie Bobbie Brown as Sherlock Holmes himself. He’s also recently been eyeing the role of James Bond and has expressed interest in pursuing the role if producers are willing to hear him out. “At this stage, it's all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond. It would be very, very exciting.”

Needless to say, Cavil seems to be busy trying to secure as many blockbuster movie franchises as he can, that is, when he's not building gaming computers and playing World of Warcraft.