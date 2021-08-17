HBO has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming limited series “Scenes From A Marriage.”

Shared to Twitter and HBO’s YouTube page, the official trailer follows both Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain—starring as Jonathan and Mira—in the adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries. Mira is a tech executive who feels unhappy with her relationship, while Jonathan is a philosophy professor fighting to keep their relationship going.

The original followed a wealthy married couple through a decade in their lives, and was based on Bergman’s relationship with partner Liv Ullmann. The new series arrives on Sept. 12 and was co-created, written, and directed by Hagai Levi, who co-created “The Affair.”

The latest version looks at a contemporary American couple as they work through love, monogamy, divorce, and more, bringing both Isaac and Chastain together for the first time since 2014’s “A Most Violent Year.” The pair were also classmates at Julliard, Deadline reports.

“You just believe that, as a couple, nothing can hurt you,” Mira says in the trailer. “And then you gradually start to realize that actually, anything can hurt you.”

The trailer for the five-part series features Isaac and Chastain getting into arguments as their relationship crumbles, before reconnecting in a steamy scene.

Check it out above.