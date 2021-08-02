Hayes Grier—a former Vine star and contestant on “Dancing With The Stars”—was arrested in North Carolina last week for allegedly beating up a man and swiping his phone.

The 21-year-old faces charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault serious bodily injury, according to TMZ, and has since posted $17,500 bond at Charlotte jail before preparing to see a judge on Monday. The arrest followed warrants from Encino, California.

Hayes is accused of attacking William Markolf last Monday and stealing his $1,200 cellphone. Charlotte police say the victim was left with serious injuries, including brain damage, a broken left orbital bone, bruised ribs, head trauma, and hearing loss.