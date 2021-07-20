If you saw Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram caption and thought “what do you mean,” you aren’t alone.

On Monday the Biebs shared a black-and-white photo alongside his spouse Hailey with a caption that had a lot of Beliebers scratching their heads, leading Hailey herself to clear things up.

The pic, featuring the pair sitting together, shows Justin with his new buzzcut and a backwards cap as Hailey rocks a large hat and some shades. And while it certainly gives off some family vacation vibes, Bieber’s caption of “mom and dad” may not have been the best choice of words.