Wayne T. Carr, who was cast as the Green Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings over being cut from the final product. If anything, he said he’s happy for the fan support.

In an interview with LightCast, the actor opened up about how he was supposed to be featured in the HBO Max-premiered rework of the 2017 project, which eventually dropped his scene for a reveal of Martian Manhunter.

“When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey,” Carr said. “Towards the end I realized, ‘Ugh. I’m not a part of this. Darn.’”

In the lengthy interview that dropped last week, Carr recalled director Snyder saying they’d shoot his scene but “see what the studio says,” with Warner Bros. ultimately not giving the Green Lantern the green light.

“This is kind of crazy because we shot it in what I’m going to call ‘Driveway Studios,’” Carr said. “He called me after he showed it to everyone, I think it was the second time because they had watched it in parts. He was like, ‘They’re not letting me do this thing.’”

When concept artist Jojo Aguilar shared images of what Carr’s character would look like on Twitter earlier in the month, and as fans rallied around concept art, the actor said it “warmed his heart” and that it’s been “nothing but love” from fans of the DC Universe.

“Like, I wasn’t even in the movie, and I’m just getting positive feedback from people and support,” Carr said. “It’s super crazy. It’s absolutely crazy, but I love it.”