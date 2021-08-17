As a person who is regularly trying out new tech for this very site, it’s been an interesting time to gain access to Google’s Pixel family of smartphones for review. One calendar year ago, I got to gush over my favorite Pixel phone of some time, the Pixel 4a. Months later, I was testing out the Pixel 5. A year later, I’m still getting hella use out of my Pixel 4a. It’s smaller than the Pixel 5, and a goddamn powerhouse when it comes to balancing work responsibilities and everyday life. I’ve actually been able to put both phones through their paces, as quarantine working has meant more smartphone use than ever before. Maybe it was time for to test a new phone, huh?

Enter Google’s Pixel 5a with 5G, which will be available on August 26. Google’s taking pride in their A-series of Pixel phones, which packs more than enough quality in a package that’s a bit easier on your wallets. At $449, this could be the money saver for those of you who have been looking to make the switch.

Boasting improvements in battery life, water resistance, and display, the Pixel 5a with 5G will be the premiere Pixel smartphone out there...at least until the highly anticipated Pixel 6 makes its appearance. Until then, here’s a look at the Pixel 5a with 5G, Google’s latest A-series Pixel device.