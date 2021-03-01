At the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night, it appeared as though Al Pacino decided to take a brief nap during the ceremony.

The 80-year-old actor was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Hunters, so he was among the celebrities attending the awards show from the comfort of his own home. Pacino lost to Josh O’Connor, who starred in The Crown, but it seems as though he still came away a winner, at least in a viral sense. Shortly after the show, Pacino trended on Twitter for giving his eyes a little rest.

yall just had to wake al pacino up from his nap huh pic.twitter.com/4iUvhPzWk7 — Nariman△⃒⃘ (@slytherinus) March 1, 2021

It didn’t take people long to crack jokes about the situation, with some comparing the moment to when Pacino fell asleep during the Oscars last year. Others simply enjoyed the thought of Pacino interacting with Zoom. Some also pointed out how it’s the most they’ve ever related to a celebrity, and during this never-ending nightmare of COVID-19 isolation, who can’t relate to that look of exhaustion?

While there’s no way to be sure he actually went for a brief nap during the event until he offers a comment, perhaps it’s worth giving him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe he was just closing his eyes, reserving his energy for when it’s truly needed?

Check out reactions to the moment below.