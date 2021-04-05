In this very special bonus episode, Burger Scholar George Motz is passing on his burger skills to his 13-year-old son, Mac! That's right. While Mac has had the good fortune of eating his dad's smashburgers his entire life, he's never actually made one himself. In an effort to raise $50,000 for Common Threads—a non-profit that teaches kids cooking skills—George will teach his son how to cook a lacy-edge smashburger, as well as test him on his hamburger knowledge. Will Mac live up to his dad's expectations? Tune in to find out!