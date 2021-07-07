Pride means many things to LGBTQIA+ communities across the country. From celebrating our identities and our experiences, to self and community affirmations, Pride is a moment to be exactly who we are—and we are Unstoppable Together. It is an expression of liberation, a protest against oppressions, and a remembrance of our queer and trans families, elders, and ancestors.

Most Pride-centric initiatives don’t authentically speak to LGBTQIA+ communities and ignore our lived realities beyond the frame of “coming out” and Pride parades. We believe Pride Powers Our Future, so we’ve teamed up with T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Complex to celebrate Pride 3-6-5 with a video series highlighting the voices of LGBTQIA+ changemakers. We are elevating their stories and perspectives beyond June because we’re queer and trans 365 days a year.

Image via Ashton Do

Up next is Fran Tirado (they/she/he), writer, producer, and creator of a multitude of extraordinary and essential things centering LGBTQIA+ folks. Tirado has worked tirelessly to uplift and celebrate queer and trans people through their work—be it through organizing, working in entertainment, or in their writings.

In this third feature of Pride-3-6-5, Fran tells about the importance of defining Pride for ourselves, why we must center Black trans women in our communities for our collective liberation, and how he tries to provide solace and joy to others, especially during these tumultuous times.

Catch every Pride 3-6-5 feature across Complex, Wear Your Voice, and T-Mobile’s channels, and learn more about our two first changemakers, Tunde Olaniran here, and Serpentwithfeet here. Be sure to stay tuned for more of our exciting, groundbreaking guests!

You can subscribe to Fran’s substack and support their work here.

In Partnership with: Wear Your Voice

Video Credits: Producer: Hope Harris/Lolaworks; Music: Tomu DJ; Images: Ashton Do, Fran Tirado, and Brooklyn Liberation.