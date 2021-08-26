Time Studios and the Fortnite team have announced a new in-game experience celebrating the sustaining legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

March Through Time, developed by Fortnite Creative Community members, promises an “immersive journey” allowing players to witness King’s iconic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.

“Civil Rights is a struggle we still fight for to this day, and it has benefited from the collective efforts of millions of people around the world,” Ryan Broseker, community manager at Epic Games, said in a blog post Thursday. “We hope the March Through Time experience inspires the community to promote mutual respect and empathy towards all people no matter their race, religion, or orientation.”

Players are transported to a locale called “D.C. 63,” i.e. a reworked Washington D.C. set nearly 60 years in the past. Also featured in the experience in a museum-like points of interest and quests, the latter of which allow for players to join together while learning about King’s teachings.

Building members include ChaseJackman, GQUanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A. Once a player finishes the Dr. King and Civil Rights movement challenges, a D.C. 63 spray is unlocked. The aim, per Broseker, is to provide young students with the tools they need to have meaningful conversations on these topics and more, whether at school or elsewhere.

The announcement of the new experience has been met with strong reactions, ranging from criticism of the entire idea to support from some who see the move as a viable option for such education moving forward. It should also be noted here that—despite some misconstrued sharing of the Fortnite x MLK news—this new feature does not include a “skin” of the late activist or similar depictions.

Shortly after the announcement, the Martin Luther King Jr. Center—the official living memorial to MLK, founded by Coretta Scott King—shared a statement addressing the news. Per the King Center, they were “not involved” with any of the decisions made regarding the March Through Time experience.

