After fans successfully peer-pressured Warner Bros. into releasing the fabled Snyder Cut version of Justice League, a new campaign is trying to bring Ben Affleck back into the DC Extended Universe to reprise his role as Batman.

Warner Bros. recently merged with Discovery Inc. to become Warner Bros. Discovery, and the move has reinvigorated fan attempts to bring Batfleck back to the DCEU. Affleck stepped away from his role as Bruce Wayne in 2019, leaving behind the mantle and a heavily anticipated solo Batman film he was set to direct. Now #MakeTheBatfleckMovie has been trending on Twitter as fans take a similar approach to the way they pushed for the Snyder Cut.

Batman has undergone several changes over the last decade, with the role being taken on by Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and now Robert Pattinson as he prepares to make his debut as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Fans are so adamant about Affleck returning because before he stepped away from the role, he had major plans for his Batman movie. These plans included going up against Slade Wilson, played by Joe Manganiello, J.K. Simmons returning as Commissioner Gordon, and a much grittier, horror movie–style depiction of the franchise.

While there’s yet to be a petition or hashtag that’s built the same momentum for the Batfleck movie as it did for the Snyder Cut, time will tell if Warner Bros. Discover folds and tries to bring Ben Affleck back as the Dark Knight.