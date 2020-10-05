If you’ve been following entertainment in 2020, it’s been hard to take many release dates seriously. The film industry is finding new ways to stay afloat, but with most blockbusters picking up their stakes and moving to plots in 2021, it’s been on television to pick up the entertainment slack. Shows like Fargo are already out and being great, but this year isn’t over yet. This fall, the many studios across the spectrum have their work cut out for them, but with some clever maneuvering and proper planning, the upcoming TV schedule has some serious heat baked in.

Certified, most-popular series out right now will be dropping (a little earlier, too!), while a couple of shows are migrating from streaming services to your basic cable line-up. [Ed. note: Is that a new trend? Stick a pin in that for now.] Those streamers aren’t chilling, though. Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and Peacock all make appearances here, with hopes of some of these anticipated series actually knocking it out of the park when it comes to the content.

You know the score: We’ve poured over the fall television schedule for 2020, and present to you, the hungry TV lover, our picks for the shows you should be giving your precious time to. Whether you like superhero series, drama, horror, or classic sitcoms, we’ve got something for everyone in Complex’s 2020 Fall TV preview.