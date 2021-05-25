Erica Mena filed for divorce last Friday from her husband of less than two years, Safaree.

Citing ​​​​court documents, TMZ reports that Mena—who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child—is seeking primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter Safire. Mena is reportedly open to joint legal custody but will be pursuing child support, as well as exclusive use of the Georgia home where they lived together.

TMZ cites the absence of a wedding ring in the Love & Hip-Hop star’s recent Instagram posts as a clear indication their marriage was on the rocks. Safaree being excluded from any of her photos was another possible sign things weren’t going well.

In late February, Safaree posted and quickly deleted a tweet where he said getting married was “1 of my biggest mistakes,” and vowed to leave before he ended up in jail over their differences. “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again,” he wrote. “I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

In a series of tweets which have also been deleted, Erica responded by agreeing with his perspective about getting married, and accused Safaree of being “the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person” to her and their daughter. Instead of allowing their marital issues to play out any further over social media, Mena took the high road, but warned him he “shouldn’t try her again.”