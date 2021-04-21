Eric Andre tweeted that he was racially profiled by two plainclothes officers who stopped him for a “random” search at Atlanta Airport on Wednesday.

“I was just racially profiled by two plain clothes Atlanta PD police in Delta terminal T3 at the Atlanta airport,” tweeted the Bad Trip star. “They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a ‘random’ search and asked they could search me for drugs. I told them no. Be careful.”

Andre followed it up with a tweet directed at Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Please help me,” he wrote. “Please someone get me the name of a good Atlanta lawyer.”

In another tweet directed at the mayor, Eric asked for the names of the officers. “Talking to my lawyer now,” he added. “They let me go. I’m on the plane in the air. I’m fine now but I want this reported. please any Atlanta lawyer reach out to me. … At that moment, I was the only POC on line. @KeishaBottoms I know this isn’t the PD you want representing your airports. #racism #racialprofiling #jimcrow #racistwarondrugs.”

Mayor Bottoms and Delta have yet to respond to any of his tweets. “We filmed most of @BadTripMovie in your lovely city,” he said in another message directed at her. “Bummer this is the way @Atlanta_Police treats POC traveling their [sic] for work. @Delta should know this is happening on their jet bridge.”

Read Eric Andre’s tweets on being racially profiled in Atlanta below.