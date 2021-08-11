Kim Scott, who was previously married to Eminem and was controversially made a subject of his earlier musical output, is reportedly recovering following a self-harm incident.

According to a report from TMZ, citing police sources, Scott was hospitalized after what they describe as “a suicide attempt.” Emergency services are said to have responded to a call of “a suicidal person” at Scott’s Michigan residence on July 30, with Scott allegedly behaving in a “combative” manner upon their arrival.

Scott, who reportedly had lacerations on her leg, was reportedly restrained by authorities and taken to a nearby hospital for medical and psychological exams. At the scene, per the report, authorities were unable to check her vitals. She’s since been released and is undergoing recovery at her home.