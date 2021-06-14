In the latest installment of theSkimm’s “Texting With” video interview series, Emilia Clarke was asked a number of questions, including which scene she would change from Game of Thrones given the chance.

Her reply was simple: “Right, the bit where I died!”

This isn’t the first time Clarke has opened up about her character Daenerys Targaryen’s death in the 2019 series finale. In an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times in March 2020, Clarke admitted she was a bit disappointed in how her character arc played out.

“Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her,” she explained. “And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.”

Clarke, who was nominated for four Emmys for her role as Targaryen, is getting set to make her first foray into the Marvel universe with her latest high-profile project, Secret Invasion. The Marvel and Disney+ collaboration is said to follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Earlier this month, Clarke sat down for an interview with Comic Book where she revealed what drew her to the MCU.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke said. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”