In his first interview since coming out as transgender, Umbrella Academy and Juno star Elliot Page has expressed an inspiring sense of urgency about using the privileges of his platform to help others.

The cover story interview, conducted by Katy Steinmetz for TIME magazine, sees Page reflecting on how the pandemic era ultimately became integral in his journey toward being able to “fully become” who he is.

“I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding,” Page, who noted the “discomfort” he once felt in his body didn’t dissipate when coming out as gay back in 2014, said.

Image via Wynne Neilly x TIME

Page said he expected his announcement from December 2020 to be met with both “support and love” and a “massive amount of hatred and transphobia,” which—in his own words—is exactly what happened. Speaking further on the persistent transphobia that’s particularly omnipresent among those in Republican-aligned circles, Page pointed to how his privilege has helped him become who he is today, adding that this same privilege can be used for the good of those who are less fortunate.

“My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today,” Page said, “and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can.”

For the full interview, which also sees Page speaking candidly on the newfound freedom he feels about future acting roles and his personally cathartic decision to get top surgery, click here.

When sharing the interview with his IG followers early Tuesday, Page urged fans to join him in standing against anti-trans policies and other forms of discrimination.

“With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me and great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate and discrimination in all its forms,” Page said.

And earlier this month, Page put the spotlight on attempted anti-trans legislation in Alabama, an area of the country that’s notoriously rife with a wide variety of discrimination: