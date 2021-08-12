Elijah Wood has been in more than 60 films over the course of his more than 30-year acting career—from Academy Award-winning indies, to one of the highest-grossing box office film franchises of all time in Lord of the Rings. His latest project is No Man of God, which is set to release in theaters and On Demand August 27th. But how is he with spicy food? An impromptu tasting at the Complex offices last year didn't bode well, but now Elijah is back for revenge in the Season 15 finale. Watch as he takes on the wings of death and discusses Lord of the Rings lore, Austin food favorites, and the differences between horror films and video games. Thanks for another great season, spice lords!