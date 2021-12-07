What’s the best burger? It’s a question Alvin has been asked a million times. But he thinks we’re approaching it the wrong way. What we should be asking is: What is the best burger based on your budget? Do you have $5, $10, $15, or $20 in your pocket? After all, you can’t compare a fast-food burger with a dry-aged burger. It’s not a fair game. In today's Burger Show episode, Alvin invited an old buddy of his, actor Elijah Wood, to go on an L.A. burger tasting quest, and rate the best burgers by price point. Which burger reigns supreme? Tune in to find out!