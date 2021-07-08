Ed Sheeran is a four-time Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter, who has sold more concert tickets and albums than just about any other musician in history. His latest single, "Bad Habits," is out now, and there's a new album on the way. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Teddy takes on the wings of death and chats about everything from salvaging Eric Clapton's guitar from a fire, to collaborating with Eminem and 50 Cent, to the time he brought Courteney Cox to Tesco. Plus, a very special surprise from Benny Blanco!