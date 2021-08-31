Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, fresh off informing the world that he’s fond of daily showers amid a bizarre celebrity bathing habits discourse earlier this month, is showing some love to a lookalike in Alabama who recently went viral.

“Oh shit!” Johnson said Monday when reacting to side-by-side comparison photos featuring the doppelgänger in question, who was recently identified in a regional AL.com report as Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields.

Speaking with reporter Ben Flanagan earlier this month, Fields—who went viral thanks to a photo shared to Facebook by the sheriff’s department—said the Rock comparisons have become a consistent “joke” in recent years. Some people, Fields added, have further joked that he’s the “love child” of The Rock and Vin Diesel.

“It could be worse people, I guess,” he said.