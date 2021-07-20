On Friday, July 23, the G.I. Joe franchise returns to theaters with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which takes us back to explore how Snake Eyes (who’s portrayed this time around by Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding) became the Joe we know today. It’s an intriguing path, features his history with Storm Shadow, and feels like a throwback summer blockbuster. With that distinction comes the movie making its way into the culture, and this capsule collection for Snake Eyes is a dope way to bring the feel of the film to life.

World famous DJ/producer Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak imprint has linked up with Paramount Pictures and Hasbro (the company behind the G.I. Joe franchise) for this DIM MAK x SNAKE EYES limited edition capsule collection featuring a run of five designs on t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts and a hoodie. They are only available in black (as a nod to Snake Eyes), and feature Arashikage symbols and exclusive art from the film. The pieces run from $38 to $80, and even incorporate Storm Shadow in the imagery. These pieces are available right now over on dimmakcollection.com.

Image via Paramount

This film in particular speaks to Aoki, who grew up an ‘80s/’90s baby of Japanese heritage; seeing Snake Eyes kick ass on G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero made the character an instant icon in Aoki’s eyes. “I loved watching how Snake Eyes was the secret weapon to the G.I. JOE team when I was young,” Aoki explains. “He would swoop in and save the day with just his sword and ninja skills. I always wondered what his backstory was. When this opportunity arose to partner with Hasbro and Paramount on the origin story of Snake Eyes, I was amped on getting to know how my favorite super soldier became so incredible. I am looking forward to watching the movie and seeing how Snake Eyes is trained by the Arashikage in Japan.”

The DIM MAK x SNAKE EYES capsule collection is available right now via Dim Mak Collection. Check out more images from this collaboration below, and be sure to check out Snake Eyes: G.I. Origins when it hits theaters July 23.