Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are set to debut on Playstation 5 on Nov. 11.

According to Rockstar Games, GTA will hit next-gen consoles this summer and center around underground car culture and more impressive customized vehicles.

“Expect high stakes and high action as crews hit the streets to get hold of the latest vehicles on the hot list, challenge each other in new race types, or take part in a series of multi-part robbery missions, where a precisely modified getaway vehicle will be your best weapon—all later this summer,” the company wrote in an announcement.

In preparation for the update, GTA Online will introduce eight new stunt races going live on May 27, plus seven new arenas for its Deadline mode.

Rockstar also said fans will have new opportunities for “performance and customization upgrades to get together with like-minded gearheads to test and show off their rides free from interference from authorities and other troublemakers.”

Survival mode on GTA Online will also be updated on May 27, expanding to new locations throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. Rockstar has promised more surprises leading up to the 20th anniversary of the PS2-defining release of Grand Theft Auto III on Oct. 22.