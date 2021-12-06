Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says if Daredevil makes his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actor Charlie Cox will be able to reprise his role from the Netflix series.

Much to the disappointment of fans, the streaming giant’s Daredevil series was canceled in 2018 after three seasons. In an interview with Cinema Blend, Feige said the end of the Netflix series doesn’t mean the end of Charlie Cox’s take on Matt Murdock and his vigilante alter ego.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” said Feige, who is also Marvel Entertainment’s chief creative officer. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

So it’s far from clear if we’re getting more of Daredevil anytime soon, but at least fans can rejoice that there’s still interest in the character. All of Marvel’s offerings on Netflix, including Jessica Jones and Punisher, were shut down prior to the arrival of Marvel Studios’ original series for Disney+ such as Loki, WandaVision, and Hawkeye, airing now.

Speaking of Hawkeye, its most recent episode fueled fans’ already-brewing speculation that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin villain from Netflix’s Daredevil could show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This would make him one of many characters from the wider (i.e. non-MCU) Marvel multiverse—including a slew of baddies from Sony’s two prior series of Spidey films—to make a splash in the threequel. Daredevil’s most memorable big bad making it into No Way Home, due Dec. 17, certainly fuels assumptions that Cox’s Murdock could be in it as well.

In a separate interview with Collider, Feige also teased Tom Hardy’s Venom joining the MCU at some point in the future. “You look at the obvious comic connotations between Venom and Spider-Man and it is inherent,” said Feige. “So the minute Sony made their Venom movie and it worked as well as it did, and Tom Hardy became as iconic as he has become as Venom, then the obvious question is then, ‘How do we start to merge them?’”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage ends with a tease featuring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, although it’s not entirely clear how the post-credits stinger will impact either future Spidey or Venom films.