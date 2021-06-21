Just over six months after Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store after gamers reported major issues, the game is now finally available to purchase again.

When the highly-anticipated game first arrived on PlayStation 4 back in December 2020, it arrived in an almost unplayable state for some. Aside from countless bugs, the game suffered from major performance issues resulting in a surprisingly muddy image quality and an unstable framerate on base PlayStation 4 consoles. As a result, Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation store, making it impossible to purchase digitally for PlayStation 4.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone on to receive some updates since its release, and now Sony has seen fit to make the game available again, albeit with a warning for anyone buying the game to play on PS4. “Cyberpunk 2077 is now available at PlayStation Store,” the official PlayStation account tweeted. “Work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year. For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended.”

The web store even includes a warning in the description for the game. Users who played Cyberpunk 2077 at launch on a PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility reported significantly less issues than those running it on PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro owners reported a relatively-improved performance over the base PS4. Cyberpunk 2077 developer and publisher CD Projekt Red said that a free next-gen update for the game will be available later this year to all owners of the PS4 version.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red was hit with a cyberattack that saw internal documents and video game source codes stolen.