Over three years after announcing its existence, USA Network and Syfy celebrated Comic-Con@Home’s virtual event by unveiling the first official trailer for the upcoming Child’s Play TV show, due out in October.

In the new series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon everyone must grapple with a string of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Zackary Arthur leads the new cast as Jake Wheeler with his co-stars including Devon Sawa as Lucas Wheeler, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Teo Briones as Junior Wheeler, and Lexa Doig as Bree Wheeler. Along with Brad Dourif as Chucky, returning franchise stars include Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, and Christine Elise as Kyle.

Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, and Alex Hedlund. Harley Peyton will also serve as executive producer. Mancini, who penned the film franchise and wrote the television adaptation, serves as showrunner and will direct the first episode.

The series arrives just two years after Chucky’s latest reboot, Orion Pictures’ 2019 film Child’s Play. The Lars Klevberg-directed slasher starred Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Aubrey Plaza, and Gabriel Bateman. Last summer, Klevberg said he would love to make a sequel but was waiting on approval from MGM.

Check out the full trailer for USA Network and Syfy’s Chucky up top.