Chrissy Teigen has responded to a backlash that was sparked after she told a story about the most expensive purchase she ever regretted.

"What's the most expensive thing you've eaten that you thought sucked?" she asked. "One time John and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. We didn't even finish it and it had been cleared!!!" After tweeting the story, she was met with criticism after people accused her of flexing her wealth as people struggle amid the pandemic.

what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

"Hey, not everything I say on my Twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my Twitter and my stories," she wrote. "I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me."

Just before responding to the backlash, she also tweeted about how a baby she sadly lost during a pregnancy would have been born this week. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom," she added. "I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow... but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh."

my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

She didn't stop responding to the backlash after first acknowledging the jokes, however.

"Me, sharing story of getting screwed over by waiter. Shares story of rough week, baby would have been born. Feeling anxious, sad. You: let's fucking own this rich bitch for retweets," she wrote, later responding to someone highlighting how the story made her trend on Twitter. "Owned and cancelled. Everyone quote tweeted just that to for their 30,000 followers so it is the perfect storm of BEING PISSED."

As the dust settled somewhat, she added, "Honestly, I will be that person for you. It is fun to gang up on me. ... I make it easy. Have fun."

You can read Teigen's full response to the backlash below.