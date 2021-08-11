Just two months after she was last called out over her past cyber-bullying, Chrissy Teigen has denied accusations that she deletes negative comments on her Instagram.

“Two things that I think are funny right now,” Teigen said on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “One: People in my comments that are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments. They think that I like delete them. But like, what?”

Teigen called it “next-level hater,” in reference to people who are “mad that there’s not enough” hate. “It’s pretty… you’re just crazy,” the 35-year-old model added. “If I leave a comment underneath somebody’s photo, even if it’s nice—’You look great,’ ‘I love this outfit’—people get all sorts of mad. Because…I am alive.”

Teigen’s comments arrive three months after model Courtney Stodden blasted her for allegedly telling them “to kill myself” over DMs when they were only 16. Stodden, who came out as nonbinary earlier this year and uses they/them pronouns, claimed that Tiegen “wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.”

Chrissy issued a public apology a few days later, admitting that she was “an insecure, attention seeking troll” and “mortified and sad at who I used to be.” After a month-long hiatus, Teigen returned to social media with a Medium post in July where she expressed regret for her past mistakes, and tried to convince people that she isn’t the same person she once was.

That same day, Tiegen was called out by another accuser, designer Michael Costello, who shared his story about being victimized by the model’s alleged online bullying. Costello took to Instagram and revealed how his past interactions with Teigen led to “thoughts of suicide” for years after their encounter.

A month later, Tiegen shared a lengthy message on Instagram in July where she spoke candidly about her personal issues since being “canceled.”

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life,” Teigen wrote. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.”

“But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer,” she continued. “I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay.”

Read Tiegen’s full post from July below.