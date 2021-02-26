Brandon Gonez is a reporter from Brampton, Ontario that has captivated Canadians with his infectious personality. He recently left his anchor position at CP24 to start The Brandon Gonez Show, a weekly YouTube series that blends news, local business coverage, and entertainment. He went viral a handful of times during his stint at CP24, most notably when he used patois on air to describe a blizzard, resulting in #duttystorm trending on Twitter.

For Black History Month, Gonez talked to us about Fil Fraser, a broadcaster, author, and filmmaker who became Canada’s first Black broadcaster at age 19. Also involved in humanitarian and social justice work, Fraser was awarded the Order of Canada in 1991.

“Fil is an extraordinary Canadian, and that’s facts,” says Gonez. “Just check the receipts, because if you take a look at his social justice efforts, Fil even led the Alberta Human Rights Commission for years. Honestly, I could go on and on and on about Fil’s legacy.”

Check out the video above, then take a look at the trailer for The Brandon Gonez Show.