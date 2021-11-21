Myles Truitt is fresh off the success of STARZ’s latest hit show BMF. The 50 Cent produced series received a Season 2 order just four days after its strong Season 1 premiere and has since averaged 6.5 million viewers per episode. BMF tells the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they build a multi-state drug trafficking and money laundering empire in the late 80s and 90s. Truitt stars on the show as the brothers’ right-hand man Brian Mickie, a.k.a B-Mickie. The BMF cast ranges from newcomers like Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., 13 Reasons Why star Ajiona Alexus, and grown-ish’s Da’Vinchi to Hollywood vets like Russell Hornsby, The Wire’s Wood Harris, Steve Harris, and also has special appearances by musicians Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kash Doll. Truitt, a 19-year-old actor from Atlanta, Georgia, is somewhere in the middle.

He started crafting his acting skills at just 11-years-old and has since landed roles in projects like ​​The New Edition Story and 2018’s Kin, alongside Michael B. Jordan and Zoë Kravitz. Truitt found his calling in acting as a kid when he was turned away from football camp one summer, which landed him in acting camp instead. That’s where he got the life motto that has helped him in his career and in life: “Every no gets you closer to a yes.” Even with a few projects under his belt, Truitt chooses to remain teachable and sees every opportunity as a chance to learn and grow as an actor and as a person. Being part of the 50 Cent TV universe now is so fitting for him, as they both have a goal to help others with dreams of becoming actors. Complex caught up with the actor ahead of the BMF Season 1 finale airing on Sunday, Nov. 21, and he opened up about what it means to tell the Flenory brother’s story, what his hopes are for his character B-Mickie and why after taking on several drama roles over the years, he’s ready to explore the next phase of his career as the next action star. Judging by his performance on BMF, Myles Truitt is well on his way.