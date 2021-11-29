In the food world, no topic is more controversial than pineapple pizza. But today, Andrew Rea—a.k.a. Binging with Babish—returns to Pizza Wars to do the impossible: Create a fruit-topped pizza so delicious it silences all of the haters (even himself). But will Andrew's al pastor-inspired "taco-pizza" be enough to beat out Nicole's pickled pineapple and Philly cheesesteak-smothered pie? Frank Pinello and Josephine Giordano must risk their reputations as "pizza purists" in order to judge this event and crown a winner.