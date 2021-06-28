Which movie-inspired pizza reigns supreme: the broccoli-topped pie from Inside Out, or “pizza in a cup” from The Jerk? As host Nicole Russell continues her quest to become the world’s next master pizza-maker, Binging with Babish has challenged her and Pro Home Cooks’ Mike Greenfield to take his silver-screen recreations to the next level. Will Nicole’s Cup O’ Pizza earn her a much-needed victory following a tough loss to Frank Pinello in Episode 1? Tune in to a brand-new episode of Pizza Wars to find out!