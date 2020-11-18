Image via Linus Strandholm / EyeEm/Getty

It’s not much of an exaggeration to say that 2020 is the year of at-home entertainment. As such, the devices and accessories you use to consume streaming platforms like Hulu, HBO Max, or Disney+ have taken on much more importance than they might have before. Many people used their stimulus checks earlier this summer to upgrade their home viewing setup; however, if you’re late to the party you can still find some great deals heading into Black Friday.

One must-have accessory that will totally transform the way you experience TV and movies is the soundbar. Some of the soundbars on this list pack a serious punch—and, what’s more, many of them are relatively inexpensive when compared to more traditional surround sound audio systems. From the thundering spaceships in The Mandalorian to the roar of the crowd on game night, here are the ten best soundbars to take your television experience up a few notches.