Honestly, coming up with a list of the best memes of 2020 (so far) felt like a more difficult undertaking in years past. That's why we need memes; they give us ways to explain the world without having to break download years of knowledge. They may help us learn how to wash our hands, or give us the perfect response when we're feeling petty. Memes have been the wave when it comes to internet comedy, and they aren't leaving any time soon. These are the Best Memes of 2020 (so far).