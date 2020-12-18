The Top Moment in Hot Ones History
Our popular web series Hot Ones puts celebrities to the spice test by having them answer questions from Sean Evans while eating ten chicken wings coated in different hot sauces, each getting progressively spicier. If you haven't watched it yet, it's binge-able. If you have, you'll know that the lineup makes coming up with a "best of" list is near impossible.
Nevertheless, we've given it a shot and rounded up the 10 best celebrity guests. Keep scrolling for the spiciest moments to date.
DJ Khaled
Who can forget the first guest to not make it through the wings of death? Khaled's hilarious reaction to the spice and the show format became an instant meme that took on a life of its own.
Coolio
Coolio's overconsumption on wing 10 became internet lore, Sean has talked about the moment ever since ("we still haven't heard from Coolio in a while").
Eric Andre
A completely unhinged episode with plates being broken and countless Internet quotable.
Kevin Hart
The first mega-star to hit Hot Ones, a game-changer for the series and one of its most iconic meltdowns.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlet holding Sean's hand for emotional support was Hot Ones at its purest.
Aubrey Plaza
The milk snort is one of the best spice reactions of all time.
Gordon Ramsay
The Internet and Gordon's own children played a part in pressuring this highly anticipated episode into existence. It's now approaching 80MM views.
Bobby Lee
To this day, there is speculation about whether or not he pooped his pants. A Hot Ones mystery for the ages.
Rachael Ray
Skipping the wings and mainlining the hot sauces of spoons remains one of the most G moves in Hot Ones history.