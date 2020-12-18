The Top Moment in Hot Ones History

Our popular web series Hot Ones puts celebrities to the spice test by having them answer questions from Sean Evans while eating ten chicken wings coated in different hot sauces, each getting progressively spicier. If you haven't watched it yet, it's binge-able. If you have, you'll know that the lineup makes coming up with a "best of" list is near impossible. 

Nevertheless, we've given it a shot and rounded up the 10 best celebrity guests. Keep scrolling for the spiciest moments to date. 

DJ Khaled

Who can forget the first guest to not make it through the wings of death? Khaled's hilarious reaction to the spice and the show format became an instant meme that took on a life of its own.

Coolio

Coolio's overconsumption on wing 10 became internet lore, Sean has talked about the moment ever since ("we still haven't heard from Coolio in a while"). 

Eric Andre

A completely unhinged episode with plates being broken and countless Internet quotable. 

Kevin Hart

The first mega-star to hit Hot Ones, a game-changer for the series and one of its most iconic meltdowns

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlet holding Sean's hand for emotional support was Hot Ones at its purest

Aubrey Plaza

The milk snort is one of the best spice reactions of all time. 

Gordon Ramsay

The Internet and Gordon's own children played a part in pressuring this highly anticipated episode into existence. It's now approaching 80MM views.

Bobby Lee

To this day, there is speculation about whether or not he pooped his pants. A Hot Ones mystery for the ages.

Rachael Ray

Skipping the wings and mainlining the hot sauces of spoons remains one of the most G moves in Hot Ones history. 