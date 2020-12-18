The Top Moment in Hot Ones History

Our popular web series Hot Ones puts celebrities to the spice test by having them answer questions from Sean Evans while eating ten chicken wings coated in different hot sauces, each getting progressively spicier. If you haven't watched it yet, it's binge-able. If you have, you'll know that the lineup makes coming up with a "best of" list is near impossible.

Nevertheless, we've given it a shot and rounded up the 10 best celebrity guests. Keep scrolling for the spiciest moments to date.