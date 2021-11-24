With vaccinations and booster shots rolling out, this year’s Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) offerings may be more of an in-person affair than last year. If you’re someone who loves the thrill of standing in line and speed walking around Target or Best Buy to find the hot new deal (no shade: I am one of these people), then 2021 is shaping up to be a glorious return to form. On the other hand, if you’ve grown accustomed to online shopping during the pandemic and are just as happy to scroll through deals on your phone in a post-turkey coma, you do you.

Supply chain issues are sure to make some of the hottest items a bit more cutthroat than in years past, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try, especially on Cyber Monday! After all, sometimes the thrill of the hunt is more fun than saving money anyway. Whether you’re a serious gamer, hoping to pull off some Santa magic for your kids, or want to hop on the AirPods bandwagon, here are some of the best tech and gaming deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.