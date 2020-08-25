In the Season 2 premiere of Tacos Con Todo, comedian Bert Kreischer shows off his favorite tacos and laughs his head off with host Jesus Trejo.

Bert waxes poetic about flour tortillas, while Jesus teaches him about one of the most unique tacos in the world: the Black Al Pastor from Evil Cooks, prepared by two Metalhead taqueros.

Get ready as Bert and Jesus trade stories about life on the road, conquering fears, and debate whether a taco should be eaten from the top. (Looking at you, Sean Evans).

You won't wanna miss it.