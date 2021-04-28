The nominations for this year’s BAFTA Television Awards are in.

Leading with 15 nominations is Sir Steve McQueen’s BBC One series, Small Axe. The director’s critically-acclaimed five-film anthology tells the stories of resilience and triumph that the West Indian community in London lived though during the 1960s to the 1980s.

Netflix’s regal drama, The Crown, is also one of the leading shows, with 10 nods. I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel’s powerful show documenting the story of a woman coming to terms with an assault, is listed eight times, including Best Actress, Writer and Director for Coel herself.

“I am overwhelmed with joy to see so many people and teams that made I May Destroy You nominated this year,” Coel said in a statement, adding that she is “equally thrilled to see Small Axe, one of my favourite shows of last year, deservedly honoured. Let the celebrations begin!”

First-time nominees Shaun Parkes and John Boyega are both up for lead actor for their roles in Small Axe, along with I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu, Normal People’s Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in The Crown, and Baghdad Central’s Waleed Zuaiter.

Elsewhere, grime MC Big Zuu’s cooking show, Big Zuu’s Big Eats, gets a nod, as does drill rapper Digga D’s BBC Three doc, Defending Digga D.