With Ted Lasso set to return on July 23, Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the hit comedy series.

In a new, two-minute promo, Jason Sudeikis is back as head coach of AFC Richmond, and he appears unfazed by the team’s recent demotion to a different division.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for a recent Ted Lasso cover story, Sudeikis described season 2 as the Empire Strikes Back of the show. “People go into their caves and face their sh*t,” he said.

The series was renewed for a second season just days after its August 2020 premiere; an early Season 3 pickup followed in late October, as Apple TV+ claimed that Ted Lasso was setting completion records for an original series.

After winning Critic’s Choice, WGA, and Screen Actors Guild awards for its first season, Ted Lasso won a 2021 Peabody Award over the weekend. According to the Peabody Awards jury, Ted Lasso offered “the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness.”