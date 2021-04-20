After earning Jason Sudeikis a Golden Globe earlier this year, Ted Lasso is making its triumphant return on July 23 with a highly anticipated second season. Along with the release date, Apple TV+ shared a teaser trailer, which you can catch above.

The second installment of the Bill Lawrence comedy will release episodes weekly. While the first season premiered with three episodes right away, it’s unclear if Season 2 will kick off with a similar trifecta.

Sudeikis will of course reprise his role as Ted, the American soccer coach, and the series has already earned the early go-ahead for a Season 3. Season 2 was produced in London beginning in early January, and Lawrence told the Hollywood Reporter that the show, and its new season, will not mention the pandemic.

“When we shot it the first time, this wasn’t on our radar,” Lawrence said. “If [COVID-19] is still a day-to-day issue when a second season would come out…people are going to want escapist entertainment. … Half-empty stadiums with Zoom crowds? It’s too weird to even be writing.”

Aside from the Golden Globe, Ted Lasso also snagged a Screen Actors Guild Award for SNL alum Sudeikis. It’ll be interesting to see how the series picks up steam this year in its second go-round.