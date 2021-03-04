Anthony Mackie is a Hollywood power player you know from The Hurt Locker, Captain America, Million Dollar Baby, and many more. His latest film, Outside the Wire, is currently trending on Netflix. And he also stars in one of the year's most anticipated new shows, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, which is set to release on Disney+ March 19th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Mackie takes on the wings of death and drops knowledge about authentic New Orleans food, the rap bonafides of William Shakespeare, and why "Best Supporting Actor" is the most coveted Academy Award.