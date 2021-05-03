In an honest conversation with Rachel Bilson on a recent episode of her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, Anna Faris opened up about her relationship with Chris Pratt, who she was married to for several years.

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” she explained to Bilson. “In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision.”

Faris went on to say that she didn’t really talk about the issues that arose in her marriage with Pratt to friends.

“I think it stunted me in a lot of ways,” she continued. “One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben Indra, but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”

The interview arrives just a little over a month after Faris, in a March episode of her podcast, suggested that “competitiveness” hurt her marriage with Pratt.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” Faris told guest Gwyneth Paltrow. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability. Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that.”

In August 2017, Faris and Pratt announced in a joint statement that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage. The couple filed for divorce later that year.