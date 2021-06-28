Fresh off her win for Best Actress at the BET Awards on Sunday, Andra Day has responded to the ongoing rumors regarding a romance between her and Brad Pitt.

The actress-musician, who portrayed Billie Holiday in the biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday, was recently the latest name to pop up surrounding speculation about Pitt’s love life. At the BET Awards, Day revealed to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier that she doesn’t even known the 57-year-old actor personally.

"Oh my gosh, child, especially because we've never met," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So I was like, 'Oh, alright.' My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, 'You met Brad Pitt?' I said, 'I guess so. I guess we did.'" Clarifying the situation even further, she made sure people would misconstrue her response. “We're not dating. We don't even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.”

Despite shooting down the rumors, she maintained that she’s a fan of Brad Pitt. "He's great, though, super talented, wonderful,” she added.

At the BET Awards, Day walked away from the show with the Best Actress award for her role as Billie Holiday in the biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday. During her acceptance speech for the award, she raved about director Lee Daniels. “That’s who was on set and that’s who was in our hearts and in our hearts and in our minds when we made it,” she said. “So for our peers to say, ‘We love this. This is special to us,’ it means everything.”