Humans are communal beings. We need each other to thrive. That’s as true of creativity as it is anything else. And no one proves that better than celebrity stylist Ugo Mozie and his creative partner, Ivorian model-turned singer, Adonis Bosso. Check the duo out as they talk about collaborating on music videos, designing clothes, and what Mozie says is their “natural and organic” creative process. Then go out and think about who you can add to your own team to start building.