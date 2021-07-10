Addison Rae is Twitter’s hot topic after seemingly scoring a new on-camera gig with UFC.

The TikTok star took to Twitter on Friday and posted photos of herself at what appears to be a UFC event. “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” Rae captioned a picture of herself holding a microphone on a red carpet with the UFC tarp behind her.

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Rae appears to be making light of the fact that she dropped out of LSU to pursue her social media career.

However, it didn’t take long for many people to take issue with the fact that she didn’t quite earn her new gig. Some critics claimed that Rae is taking the position away from candidates who have worked for years to achieve a similar role, while others slammed her for making light of her privilege while stepping on the toes of actual journalists.

The tweet arrives just hours after Rae posted a picture to Instagram showing her wearing UFC workout gear, which already had social media curious as to what Addison could be doing with the company.

With Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier set to face off in Saturday’s UFC 264, we’ll have to wait and see if Rae makes her debut as a live event reporter. Until then, check out the best reactions to Addison Rae’s UFC reporter job below.