Adam Sandler has heard the chatter on the Internet about people wanting a sequel to the 1996 film Happy Gilmore, and while he can’t guarantee anything, he certainly appears to be interested.

Sandler and Christopher McDonald made an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show where they spoke candidly about their desire to make a Happy Gilmore 2. “It has not been discussed, but it has certainly been discussed on the internet,” Sandler said. “Believe me, that Senior Tour idea, it would be so amazing.”

When Patrick pressed further, asking if he can greenlight the sequel, Sandler responded, “Yes. Yes, you can greenlight this…I don’t know if [we can do it],” before getting cut off. McDonald, who played arrogant golfer Shooter McGavin in the original film, said he was “double in” on making it happen. “Yes, I would love to do it,” he added. “Everyone’s been screaming for it, like Adam said, on the internet. I just gotta say, it would be a complete blast, the Senior Tour with us too, oh my god.”

Earlier this month, Sandler posted a video of himself driving a golf ball off the tee in Happy’s unusual yet wildly effective form to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the cult classic. The brief clip triggered feelings of nostalgia for many, but it also rekindled talks of a sequel.

In January 2020, Sandler and Happy Madison Productions signed a new deal with Netflix for four more films, according to AP. Since then, the comedian has released Hubie Halloween on the streaming service, with the LeBron James-produced movie Hustle reportedly in post-production. With two more films coming down the pike for Netflix, could one of them become Happy Gilmore 2?