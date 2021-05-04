Adam Sandler, whose pitch-perfect performance in Uncut Gems is begging for a rewatch soon, has addressed the video of him at an IHOP that recently went viral.

The footage in question, shared by TikTok user @dayanna.rodas last month, showed the comedian in a mask speaking with a restaurant employee before quickly exiting.

“Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP,” the caption read.

Naturally, the clip’s swift popularity spurred a number of fans to reflect on other instances of Sandler engaging in acts of non-celebrity normalcy, with the overarching message being that Sandler is indeed a very nice guy.

Late Monday night, Sandler provided an explanation for his IHOP exit, joking that it was spurred by a rebuffed desire to consume a large quantity of milkshakes.

“For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes,” he said:

Last week, @dayanna.rodas reacted to the wave of headlines inspired by her clip, telling followers she “didn’t think it was going to go viral.”

Back in February, Sandler—fresh off marking the 25th anniversary of the original with a golf-drive clip on Twitter—expressed interest in putting together a Happy Gilmore sequel. While nothing is official, nor has it been formally discussed, Sandler said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that the oft-theorized Senior Tour plot idea “would be so amazing.”

If only we could also get Sandler in an Uncut Gems prequel.