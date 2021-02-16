In honor of the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler took it back to the range and decided to send some golf balls flying to commemorate the classic movie.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

“Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything,” Sandler tweeted as he absolutely obliterated a ball out of the shot. Happy Gilmore released back in 1996 and was about a man named Happy who wanted to play hockey but learned that his talents would be better suited in golfing so he embarks on a quest to take the golfing world by storm.

As a classic Adam Sandler flick, many reacted to his tweet reminiscing on the movie and what it meant to them. Everyone from regular fans to Ben Stiller and even the PGA responded to Sandler’s tweet. Check out what people had to say down below.