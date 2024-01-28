Megan Fox Shows Support for Megan Thee Stallion Amid Nicki Minaj Beef

Fox's message comes after all the drama between Meg and Nicki that picked up after the Houston Hottie released her song "Hiss," which featured several explosive disses aimed at a number of people, including Nicki, Tory Lanez, Drake, and more.

In the song's first verse, Megan mentioned Megan's Law which requires "public disclosure of information about registered sex offenders when required to protect the public."

"These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start," Meg raps.

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, was sentenced to home detention and probation in 2022 after admitting he failed to register as a sex offender when moving to California. Petty is required by law to register as a sex offender due to previously being convicted of a 1995 attempted rape.