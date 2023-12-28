Marques Houston Welcomes Second Child With Wife Miya

Marques Houston and his wife Miya have welcomed their second child together.
The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, writing, “On December 13th we welcomed our sweet baby boy. We are so in love and couldn’t feel more complete,” alongside a series of photos of the family of four.
They also revealed their son’s name, Greyson Houston, who weighed six pounds, two ounces at birth.
Houston and Miya had their first child together, daughter Zara in 2021, after walking down the aisle in August 2020 in Corona, California.
The singer and actor’s marriage to now-22-year-old Miya has been met with some controversy, largely due to their 20-year age difference. Marques addressed the criticism in an interview with Page Six in April, saying, “There’s a lot of women my age I’ve dated, they may have baggage,” he said, specifically pointing to women of a certain age who are single mothers.
“There’s so many different women I’ve been with throughout my life, and it just so happens to be that this one [Miya] caught my heart. Everything that I prayed for—and everything that I wanted in a woman—she came with. Although she was young, I’m young in spirit,” he said.
Houston and Miya met in 2018 through a mutual friend when Miya was 17 years old, and they announced their engagement a year later.